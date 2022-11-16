Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 590,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 590,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,226,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 2,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $38,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $28.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 61.79% and a negative net margin of 92.93%. The business’s revenue was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

About ChargePoint

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Stories

