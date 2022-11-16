Prospera Financial Services Inc Reduces Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth $193,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 119.3% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 56,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 30,716 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Stock Performance

IVZ stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

