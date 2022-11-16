Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,044,000 after buying an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,396,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,850,000 after buying an additional 105,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $164.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.69.

Insider Activity at CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,500. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.32. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $42.51 and a 1-year high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.