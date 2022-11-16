Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $53,000 Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $244.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAP. UBS Group dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

