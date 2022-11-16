Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.31.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Mosaic Announces Dividend

Shares of MOS stock opened at $52.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $79.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.