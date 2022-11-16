Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.01.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

