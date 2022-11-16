Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

VT opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $76.80 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

