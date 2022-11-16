Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.46. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 12.11, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 58.78%. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $166,333.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,642,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 469,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,512,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,191,915. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.