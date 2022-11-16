M&T Bank Corp Purchases 919 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,893,000 after acquiring an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,576,000 after buying an additional 427,011 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,841,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,486,000 after buying an additional 160,391 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,885,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,517,000 after buying an additional 241,551 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,457,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,153,000 after buying an additional 114,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Stock Performance

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.32. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

Avnet Increases Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.