M&T Bank Corp Acquires 736 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 1,177.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 400.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 21.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

National Health Investors Trading Down 1.2 %

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.86. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.82, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.30%.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Stories

