Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Comerica Bank increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 124,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 23,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $1,424,799.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,084 shares in the company, valued at $46,944,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total transaction of $583,066.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,495.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,882 shares of company stock worth $2,830,383 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.72. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $172.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

