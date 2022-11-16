Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5.5% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortive Price Performance

FTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.04.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Recommended Stories

