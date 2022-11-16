Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,157,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 103,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,506 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 473,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

