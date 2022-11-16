Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FULC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.21 and a 1-year high of $24.79. The company has a market capitalization of $373.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 207.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

