Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Position Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Federated Hermes worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,822,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,060,000 after purchasing an additional 690,423 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 34.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 565,833 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,460,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after purchasing an additional 466,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $1,056,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 544,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,176,422.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,797 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,797 shares of company stock worth $2,073,458 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

