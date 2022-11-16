Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Envestnet worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Envestnet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE ENV opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.