Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Envestnet worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Envestnet by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envestnet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Envestnet by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE ENV opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.21. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $84.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
