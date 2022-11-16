CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.

CGI Price Performance

Shares of GIB opened at $84.58 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CGI

CGI Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CGI by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 183,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,659,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in CGI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 18,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in CGI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 185,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,990,000 after acquiring an additional 26,998 shares during the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Stories

