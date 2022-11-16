CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.05.
Shares of GIB opened at $84.58 on Monday. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94.
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
