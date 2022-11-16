Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.31% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CPRX opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.24 and a one year high of $17.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,306,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald A. Denkhaus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 277,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,478.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 741,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,239. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

