Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 118,900 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,900 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 367.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 199,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $122.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.83. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

