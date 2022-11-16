Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,688 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACM. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in AECOM by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AECOM by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AECOM by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of AECOM by 1,251.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. AECOM has a 52 week low of $60.74 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.69 and its 200 day moving average is $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. AECOM’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

