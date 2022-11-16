Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,421 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Paper were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of International Paper by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other International Paper news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Stock Up 0.8 %

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.