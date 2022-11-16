Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,449 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Associated Banc worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $1,153,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 197,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $291,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ASB opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $340.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.