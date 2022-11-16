Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,025 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Fundamental Research raised their target price on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

