Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $118.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $164.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $151.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.89.

AMZN opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $85.87 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.81, a PEG ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $2,266,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 287,913 shares of company stock worth $10,977,635. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $939,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

