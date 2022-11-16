78,740 Shares in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Doximity by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Doximity by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Doximity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Doximity Stock Performance

Doximity Profile

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.64. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.