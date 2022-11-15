YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of YETI worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 38.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after purchasing an additional 780,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on YETI from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on YETI from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

YETI Stock Up 0.5 %

About YETI

NYSE:YETI opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

