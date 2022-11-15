Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.41.

Several analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vipshop from $10.90 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. HSBC decreased their target price on Vipshop from $10.10 to $9.60 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Vipshop has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $13.02.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.05%. Vipshop’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 372.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,973,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589,357 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $42,580,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vipshop by 362.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,236,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in Vipshop in the second quarter worth about $26,079,000. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

