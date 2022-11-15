US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on US Foods from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on US Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of USFD opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $39.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in US Foods by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in US Foods by 53.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in US Foods by 744.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

