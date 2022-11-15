Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) Insider Ronald Russell Buys 344,821 Shares of Stock

Time Finance plc (LON:TIME – Get Rating) insider Ronald Russell purchased 344,821 shares of Time Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £58,619.57 ($68,883.16).

Time Finance Stock Performance

LON TIME opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.21) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.50. Time Finance plc has a twelve month low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 27.69 ($0.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,775.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33.

About Time Finance

Time Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Asset Finance, Vehicle Finance, Loan Finance, and Invoice Finance. The company offers vendor finance, hire purchase, finance leasing, asset-based lending, and invoice finance; business loans comprising unsecured, secured, and VAT loans; property finance, including second charge mortgages, bridging loans, and specialist but-to-let loans; recovery loan schemes; and vehicle finance solutions.

