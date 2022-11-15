Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Thoughtworks from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday.

Get Thoughtworks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thoughtworks

In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 14,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total transaction of $171,141.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,597 shares of company stock valued at $702,637 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 335,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,479,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after acquiring an additional 928,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWKS opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.98. Thoughtworks has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 16.86% and a negative net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thoughtworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thoughtworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.