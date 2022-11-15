The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Stake Reduced by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 0.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 4.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 100,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 23.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Chemours to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of CC opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 73.45%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.83%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

