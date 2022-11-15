State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,366 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan C. Maiorana bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.21 per share, with a total value of $40,815.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,101.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $210,315 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

HIW stock opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average of $32.80. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

