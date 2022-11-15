Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

SRAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $188.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sportradar Group by 615.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,767 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

