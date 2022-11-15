SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) by 1,935.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $284,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at $5,700,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 120.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 27,613 shares during the period. Finally, Forward Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 63,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.77 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $162.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.311 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -286.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on SLG. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

