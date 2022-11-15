Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.17.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.20. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $5,935,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $5,935,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,039,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,254,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,399 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $636,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

