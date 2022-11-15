Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.81. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $16.83 and a 1 year high of $47.24.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $5,935,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,335,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $3,543,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.74 per share, with a total value of $5,935,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,335,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,254,175 shares of company stock valued at $29,348,399 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 19.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth $636,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 66.4% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

