Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Michael Brown Sells 207,208,640 Shares

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,432,518.40 ($14,609,304.82).

Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 6.90 ($0.08) on Tuesday. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.28 ($0.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of £286.72 million and a PE ratio of -11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver monitoring technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

