Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ryder System worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 2.5% in the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 2.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Burney Co. boosted its stake in Ryder System by 4.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE R opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.29%.

In related news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ryder System news, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $207,846.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,970.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on R. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

