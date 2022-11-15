Reviewing Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) and CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) and Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CCA Industries and Jupiter Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Jupiter Wellness 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -5.41% N/A N/A Jupiter Wellness -438.51% -152.31% -133.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of CCA Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Jupiter Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCA Industries and Jupiter Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $13.84 million 0.43 -$600,000.00 ($0.11) -8.18 Jupiter Wellness $2.88 million 9.51 -$28.10 million N/A N/A

CCA Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Jupiter Wellness.

Risk and Volatility

CCA Industries has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jupiter Wellness has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CCA Industries beats Jupiter Wellness on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. develops cannabidiol (CBD) based medical therapeutics and wellness products. The company's clinical pipeline includes CaniDermRX (JW-100), a novel topical formulation containing CBD and aspartame for the treatment of eczema, dermatitis, and actinic keratosis; JW-101, a prescription product for the treatment of burns; and JW-200, a non-prescription lotion/lip balm for the treatment of symptoms of cold sores. It also manufactures, distributes, and markets a line of consumer products, such as CBD-infused sunscreen under the CaniSun brand; CBD-infused skin care lotion under the CaniSkin brand; and products for the dermatological treatments of pain and inflammation under the CaniDermRX brand. The company was formerly known as CBD Brands, Inc. Jupiter Wellness, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

