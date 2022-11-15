Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Porch Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other Porch Group news, COO Matthew Neagle acquired 315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,071,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,594.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $560,750 over the last 90 days. 18.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Porch Group by 161.9% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 6,051,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after buying an additional 3,740,525 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 77.7% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,345,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,716 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 40.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Porch Group by 863.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 795,300 shares in the last quarter.

Porch Group stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. Porch Group has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

