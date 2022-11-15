Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.58.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $78.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $106.34.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 18,863 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 34,873 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,887 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.