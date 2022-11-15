OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 195,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,496 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 347,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 35,246 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $6,033,410.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,133 shares in the company, valued at $6,869,966.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.06 and a 200 day moving average of $171.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

