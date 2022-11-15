Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Benchmark lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Omnicell from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Omnicell

Omnicell Trading Down 3.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.8% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 38.6% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 43.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $50.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $46.19 and a fifty-two week high of $187.29.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.