Oakmont Corp Purchases 1,021,940 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oakmont Corp raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,890.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021,940 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 15.8% of Oakmont Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Oakmont Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $114,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.59.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total transaction of $999,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares in the company, valued at $66,933,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,913 shares of company stock worth $10,977,635. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $98.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.40, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

