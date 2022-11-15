Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) EVP Eric M. Hambly Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.4 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

MUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Stories

