Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) EVP Eric M. Hambly Sells 37,000 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $1,864,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,381.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Murphy Oil Trading Down 3.4 %
Murphy Oil stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.47. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $23.50 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Murphy Oil Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Murphy Oil
Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.
