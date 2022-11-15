Meeder Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Alleghany by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 306.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany Stock Performance

Y opened at $847.79 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 1-year low of $585.10 and a 1-year high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $844.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alleghany Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alleghany in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.