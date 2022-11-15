Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Compass Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krystal Biotech N/A N/A -$69.57 million ($5.20) -14.85 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.18 million ($0.42) -11.17

Krystal Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compass Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

81.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Krystal Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Krystal Biotech and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krystal Biotech N/A -18.68% -17.30% Compass Therapeutics N/A -30.34% -27.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Krystal Biotech and Compass Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krystal Biotech 0 1 3 0 2.75 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00

Krystal Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $107.40, indicating a potential upside of 39.05%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 113.22%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Krystal Biotech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing KB105 that is in Phase I/II clinical study for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB301, which is in Phase I/II clinical stage for treating wrinkles and other presentations of aged or damaged skin; KB407 that is in preclinical stage for cystic fibrosis; and KB104, which is in preclinical stage for netherton syndrome. Its discovery stage product candidates include KB5xx for treating chronic skin diseases, KB3xx to treat aesthetic skin conditions, and KB3xx product. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

