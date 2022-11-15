Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s 9th Largest Position

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after buying an additional 82,429 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 418,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after buying an additional 70,221 shares during the period. Essex LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,693.4% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.25.

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $449.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

