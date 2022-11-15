Islay Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Islay Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.9% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $171.91 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.43. The company has a market capitalization of $449.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,366,753.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,795 shares of company stock valued at $20,230,174 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.