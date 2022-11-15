Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE YUM opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.08.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

